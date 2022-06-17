'It's a very rough start' - your thoughts on the Eagles' fixtures

We asked how you're feeling now the 2022-23 Premier League fixture list has been released. Should there be any causes for concern for Patrick Vieira?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: The start to the new season is tough, so Palace will have to invest in some quality defence, as I think that's where we are lacking.

Martin: Tough start. Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal as three of your first four games. Final run-in looks easier, but hope we are well clear of the relegation zone by then.

Dominic: It's a very rough start to the season, I wouldn't be shocked if we're in the relegation zone come 1 September. I'm just hoping it doesn't hit their confidence too hard, to have such difficult games in a row. Looking at the end of the season we have the three promoted teams, who are more likely to need points, so will be hard but definitely winnable if need be.