Tottenham appointing Cristian Stellini as head coach until the end of the season is "the most sensible option" following the departure of Antonio Conte, says BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry.

Stellini has already guided Spurs to three victories in 2022-23 when Conte was recovering from gallbladder surgery, including a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

"Spurs will want to assess where their targets are before the summer. Maybe the potential targets they want would not be available until the summer," said Parry on The Far Post podcast.

"Stellini is known by the players, he knows the system and the players know what he will want from them.

"It means Spurs aren’t rushing, scrambling - and the story of the next manager can be turned off so they can focus on getting top four, which is now actually out of their hands.

"It is the most sensible option at this moment in time."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "By the looks of it, the players get behind him, which is important with what they are chasing for the growth of the club.

"I think some will be relieved he [Conte] has moved on and taken some pressure off."

