M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

So here we go again.

Wimbledon 1994. Coventry 1998. The ghosts of our past that we hoped could be buried, rear their ugly heads once more.

After last season's penultimate day salvation, the blue half of the city prayed that lessons would be learned, improvements would be made and we would make strides towards an uneventful mid-table finish.

Sadly, we find ourselves worse off and in serious danger of dropping out of the top flight for the first time since our relegation in 1950-51.

Goodison Park won't be a place for the faint-hearted on Sunday. Pain and suffering appears to be part of the Evertonian journey, so a smooth passage to safety certainly doesn't fit that criteria.

We go in hope, however. The 99th-minute equaliser at Wolves courtesy of Yerry Mina may yet prove to be pivotal.

At the time, no one knew how vital the goal would prove. Even now, knowing what we need to do in order to beat the drop, it's true value is yet to be determined.

It's hard to concentrate on anything else at the moment. Imminent investment, Bramley Moore and potential boardroom changes are all firmly outside the orbit of all our minds.

Sunday's result could change all that. The team have the opportunity to not only save Everton from possible extinction, but to begin to repair one of the countless fractures that exist at our once great club.

The continuous knots in the stomach will be a constant this week I'm sure. Roll on Sunday.

