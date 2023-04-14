Gracia on Palace response, 'following the plan' and Liverpool
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Javi Gracia has been speaking to the media before Leeds’ game with Liverpool on Monday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Last week’s collapse against Crystal Palace was "hard to accept": "All of us were disappointed, especially with the second half. But we have another chance. There are eight games left and we can only be focused on the next one, having full confidence and belief we can do it."
On lifting his players’ morale: "It is never easy to manage a defeat but sometimes it’s necessary to feel the disappointment, to learn and to grow up. For the rest of the season, I hope it helps us for the games to compete better."
He is confident his tactical plans will work to get Leeds results after 10 goals conceded in three games: "It’s obviously something we have to improve. The best thing for us is if we work following the plan, respecting ourselves and making sure we have better level in defence, in attack and in competing."
He was coy on potential absentees including Max Wober: "We have some players with different issues but there are still two days until the game. We have to evaluate and decide."
On visitors Liverpool: "We know how difficult it will be against a very good team. They are a very dangerous opponent. But this is a crucial game for us so we don’t pay attention on whether it’s better to play a team now or at another time – we only pay attention to points."
