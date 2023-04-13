T﻿ransfer news: Reds consider move for Bayern's Gravenberch

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Footmercato - in French)

The Reds have also sent scouts to watch Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha on several occasions as they consider a summer move for the 27-year-old Portugal international. (Football Insider)

West Ham and England's Declan Rice, 24, Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, Inter Milan and Italy's Nicolo Barella, 26, and Wolves and Portugal's 24-year-old Matheus Nunes remain on Liverpool's shortlist for a new midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg)

Meanwhile, Manchester City lead Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham after the Reds dropped out of contention to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN)

