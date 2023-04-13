Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Footmercato - in French), external

The Reds have also sent scouts to watch Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha on several occasions as they consider a summer move for the 27-year-old Portugal international. (Football Insider), external

West Ham and England's Declan Rice, 24, Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, Inter Milan and Italy's Nicolo Barella, 26, and Wolves and Portugal's 24-year-old Matheus Nunes remain on Liverpool's shortlist for a new midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City lead Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham after the Reds dropped out of contention to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN), external

