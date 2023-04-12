Brighton want £80m to sell Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, to Manchester United this summer. (Football Insider), external

The agents of Valencia's Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 22, held talks with Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Leicester last week. (90Min), external

Wolves are also preparing a fresh contract offer to 26-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who has previously been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, the bidding process to take over Manchester United is to enter a third round with current owners the Glazers holding out for offers of around £6bn. (Mail), external

