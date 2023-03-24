Kalvin Phillips' performance for England could be "a springboard" for the rest of his season, suggests ex-Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The Manchester City midfielder played the whole 90 minutes as England dug in for an impressive victory in Naples against Italy on Thursday.

After a tough start to life in Manchester, Robinson believes this could be just what he needs to get his career back on track.

"He will be so pleased to have been given the start for England," Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"His game time has been really limited and it's been quite stop-start for him at Manchester City. He will be delighted the manager put his faith in him.

"Like the rest of the team, he looked a little tired towards the end of the game but the whole team can take credit for how they dug in.

"Hopefully this will be a springboard for him for the rest of the season."

