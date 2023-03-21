Tavernier's worth to Rangers 'sensational'

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann stressed club captain James Tavernier's value to the club following Saturday's 4-2 Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell.

Tavernier's free-kick equaliser was his 98th goal for the Ibrox side and he set up Fashion Sakala's goal for 2-1. The right-back also had a hand in Todd Cantwell's goal for 3-2.

"He'll get 100 no problem but he could've had that number [against Motherwell] because he had two headers towards the end, he had a volley he could've taken with his the left foot, decided on the right," McCann said on Sportscene.

"Tavernier's ball for Sakala is magnificent. His worth to that club has been sensational."