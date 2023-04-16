Hibs 1-0 Hearts: Your views

We asked for your views on Heart's 1-0 defeat against Hearts, here's what you said:

Robin: Bad move to sack Robbie, he made some bad choices but can get things right. Hard act to follow.

Danny: Minimal signs of improvement, particularly with McKay on the wing who was like a different player today. The defence was far too nervous and we were under pressure in the midfield which limited our movement. Next week will tell a better story.

Ian: Steven Naismith is just Robbie Neilson in disguise going by his post match comments. I am really concerned now regarding where Hearts will finish in the league. No European football means no extra money. Money that is needed to bring in players to replace the overrated ones. Are there NO young players coming through? Experienced manager in NOW.

Clint: That was the worst I have seen them play against Hibernian in long enough.

Gordon: Naismith‘s analysis was spot on. Defence was a huge improvement but that wasn’t enough. The midfield was nonexistent to be honest.

Matty: It’s incredible, the regression in this squad. Yes we have had injuries and suspect management decisions but looking back at the home tie v Zurich when it was a top, top performance, it was only really Gordon and Boyce missing - the rest of the team were there. Players must take a long look at themselves and ask if they deserve to wear the badge.