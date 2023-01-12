He was thrilled to make the Carabao Cup semi-finals but has already turned his attention to Leicester: “It’s obviously a really positive thing and a good moment. We are so pleased to be through but I drew a line last night and am very much focused on getting ready for Saturday.”

He would not be drawn on improvements since the 4-0 defeat in October: “That was a terrible night but we won’t be talking about it too much. We’re in a constant cycle of assessing what we’re doing and no doubt we’ve taken some forward steps but there are so many improvements still to make.”

On the importance of a local derby: “All of the normal things will be apparent. We’re mindful of that and want to stand up for it. But we also have to think about what we are in control of as in that way you get what you want. We’ll be prepared with a plan.”

Leicester will offer a “tough” challenge: “They’re a very dangerous team. They create a lot of really good chances and have players that have done it at this level year in, year out. I have a lot of respect for Brendan [Rodgers] as a guy and a manager and for the success he has had.”