Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to start despite being substituted after a blow to the head against Newcastle United.

There are no fresh fitness doubts ahead of Unai Emery's first game in charge.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended for Manchester United as a result of accumulating five yellow cards.

Victor Lindelof returned from illness to face Real Sociedad on Thursday, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was back in the squad following a lengthy injury.

Manager Erik ten Hag says he is unsure whether Antony, Jadon Sancho or Anthony Martial will be fit for Sunday.

