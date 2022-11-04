Aston Villa v Man Utd: Team news
- Published
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to start despite being substituted after a blow to the head against Newcastle United.
There are no fresh fitness doubts ahead of Unai Emery's first game in charge.
Bruno Fernandes is suspended for Manchester United as a result of accumulating five yellow cards.
Victor Lindelof returned from illness to face Real Sociedad on Thursday, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was back in the squad following a lengthy injury.
Manager Erik ten Hag says he is unsure whether Antony, Jadon Sancho or Anthony Martial will be fit for Sunday.
Predict Villa's starting line-up