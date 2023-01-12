Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson will not be allowed to play against parent club Manchester United in their EFL Cup semi-final later this month.

Forest have been drawn against United in a repeat of the 1992 final following their shootout victory against Wolves on Wednesday, when Henderson became the hero with two pivotal saves.

English Football League regulations do allow loan players to face their actual club, providing that club gives permission.

However, BBC Sport understands the agreement between Forest and United specifically rules out such a scenario, meaning Henderson will miss out.