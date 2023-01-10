James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham’s staggering unbeaten run of two whole games has bought David Moyes some time but hasn’t banished the feeling of limbo at London Stadium.

Throwing away a lead to draw at Leeds was annoying, and a 1-0 FA Cup win at Brentford was nice but not our main focus.

So Moyes must get at least four points from our next two Premier League matches – Wolves away and Everton at home – to keep his job.

In sad matters away from the pitch, We Are West Ham send our condolences to David Gold’s friends and family after his death last week, aged 86.

His West Ham tenure was controversial. He will always be remembered for his role in moving the club from Upton Park – a decision many fans will never forgive.

But West Ham United has never been in such a healthy financial position, which could not be said when he arrived with David Sullivan.

He was also in situ when the Hammers gave us the most magical memories of the modern era with last season’s run to the Europa League semi-final.

Regardless, Gold was a father, fiance and grandfather and that is the most important thing to remember at this time. May he rest in peace.