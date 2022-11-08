Cristian Stellini said changes are likely to be made for Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie at Nottingham Forest and hinted that Djed Spence could be involved against the side where he spent last season on loan.

The Tottenham assistant said Antonio Conte will still field a strong squad as they look to reach the last 16.

"﻿Every game we play, we want to win. We will use the best team to try to win the game against Forest," said Stellini.

"﻿For our young players, every game is the game to trust in him. If we think the EFL Cup is important, we need players who are ready. Djed Spence is one of those, for sure.

"Not every player is the same - they need time. Players who arrive from the Championship need more time. He needs time. With the young players, you need to make it the right time.

"When you play in the Championship, your step up is so big, you need to work. It's about a lot of situations - not only technically and tactically. He's working hard and we're happy with him.

"When you're working at a club like this, there's only one solution: to win the game. It's difficult for a player to come from the Championship and to be ready to play with the pressure at first."