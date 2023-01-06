Sutton's predications: Crystal Palace v Southampton

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I am almost at the stage where I might refuse to make any more predictions for Crystal Palace, because they are so inconsistent, but they really should get past Southampton on Saturday.

Saints have lost all four of their league games under Nathan Jones, and they never really looked like scoring against Forest on Wednesday. I still think they would have had a better chance of staying up if they had stuck with Ralph Hasenhuttl, but I feel sorry for Jones because he has walked into such a mess.

Nathan's prediction: 1-0

