Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton

If I had a pound for every time somebody had said over the past decade “Solly March would be a fantastic footballer if he scored more goals” - then I might be able to afford to have the heating on for more than two hours a day.

Brighton fans have always known his talent, but there was also frustration. It felt like there was more to come, if only March had more self confidence or a coach who could unlock an end product from his game.

Under Graham Potter, March was a victim of his own versatility. He was shifted around, playing full-back, wing-back, right side, left side, number 10, in a front three… nobody could really blame March for struggling to find a groove.

In 83 matches under Potter, March scored three. Following his double in the 3-0 win over Liverpool, he has four in his past five.

What has happened? Roberto de Zerbi has settled March on the right of his 4-2-3-1. More importantly, he has March believing.

After the Liverpool victory, March said: “I love playing for Roberto - he's great. He puts his arm around you and tells you you're a good player. Maybe that's what I needed.”

His form suggests so. Brighton are reaping the benefits and, if Gareth Southgate has any sense, he will do the same for the next set of internationals.

An England debut in March for March.