Graham Potter says he is "not surprised" that defender Trevoh Chalobah is being linked with an England call-up.

The 23-year-old has started the past three Premier League games for Chelsea and has also featured for England Under-21s, although he has yet to be capped at senior level.

"He has been very impressive from day one, as he wasn’t starting in the first couple of games but acted perfectly," said Potter. "He trained really well, very professional and determined. He is an impressive character who is very focused on his football.

"He's very focused on his football, wants to play, wants to help the team, wants Chelsea to win.

"So he's great in that regard, and he's a bit of a soldier, he's played all the games."

On whether he could yet make Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Qatar, Potter added: "He is performing at a really good level so I am not surprised he is getting that link but that thankfully is not my problem.

"He's playing every week for us, and again that's a decision for Gareth to make, not me."