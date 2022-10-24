Haaland demands defensive perfection
- Published
Ruben Dias has warned fellow defenders that nothing short of perfection will prevent Erling Haaland from finding the net.
Manchester City defender Dias is set to face Haaland's former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Since moving to England from Germany, Haaland has been prolific in front of goal, setting records almost weekly.
Asked about Haaland, Dias said: "I think when you talk about a relationship between a striker and a defender it's all about the margins. Some guys it can be 50-50, but other times it can be 60-40, 70-30. Erling is probably one of the few where you have to be 100/0 against him, if it's 99 he will score."
City can win Group G on Tuesday in what is their latest testing fixture in a busy run before club football pauses for the World Cup.
Asked about how important his personal routine is in order to be fit, Portugal defender Dias said: "Especially these days it's of extra importance because the demand is high. We're playing every three days at a high level. Your mission is to be available for your coach at max potential. I'm not saying I have the secret sauce but we each have our own way. The most important thing is to be ready when called upon."