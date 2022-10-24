R﻿uben Dias has warned fellow defenders that nothing short of perfection will prevent Erling Haaland from finding the net.

M﻿anchester City defender Dias is set to face Haaland's former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

S﻿ince moving to England from Germany, Haaland has been prolific in front of goal, setting records almost weekly.

A﻿sked about Haaland, Dias said: "I think when you talk about a relationship between a striker and a defender it's all about the margins. Some guys it can be 50-50, but other times it can be 60-40, 70-30. Erling is probably one of the few where you have to be 100/0 against him, if it's 99 he will score."

C﻿ity can win Group G on Tuesday in what is their latest testing fixture in a busy run before club football pauses for the World Cup.

A﻿sked about how important his personal routine is in order to be fit, Portugal defender Dias said: "Especially these days it's of extra importance because the demand is high. We're playing every three days at a high level. Your mission is to be available for your coach at max potential. I'm not saying I have the secret sauce but we each have our own way. The most important thing is to be ready when called upon."