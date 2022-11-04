Sutton's prediction: 0-1

I annoyed a few Manchester United fans when I suggested to some callers on 606 last week that just referring to them as United is a bit disrespectful when there are so many other Uniteds out there. Some of them were really nasty to me on Twitter.

So I will refer to Manchester United in full here - as far as I am concerned, Newcastle United are above them in the table, so they are the ones who should just be known as United right now.

I am not a petty man, though, so I am not going to tip Manchester United to lose here just to upset their fans any further.

Manchester United continue to impress me under Erik ten Hag - I like what he is doing with Manchester United, and they keep finding a way to win games, like they did against West Ham on Sunday.

Aston Villa got walloped by United at St James' Park last weekend, and although I think they will be better in Unai Emery's first game in charge, I can see him coming unstuck against Manchester United.

