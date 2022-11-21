AC Milan are weiging up a loan move in January for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and could also pursue Armando Broja next summer. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian, external)

They are also interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26, after he impressed against them in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. (Calciomercato - in Italian, external)

Meanwhile, the Blues are concerned Romelu Lukaku's lack of match time at the World Cup could affect the 29-year-old Belgium striker's value when they try to sell him after his season-long loan at Inter Milan. Lukaku has been ruled out of his country's first two matches. (Evening Standard, external)

Finally, Dynamo Moscow and Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan's agent has called Chelsea's interest in the 19-year-old "a rather complex story". (Championat - in Russian, external)

