P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium.

City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.

The warning signs were not heeded and a slow-motion – and that is being kind – start here gave Brentford the lead and impetus which eventually led to City's demise.

Ivan Toney’s winner may have come after 98 minutes but no-one could say City had not been warned by this positive Brentford side and they could still not shake themselves out of their lethargy.

With Erling Haaland shackled for once, City had plenty of possession but no cutting edge, Ilkay Gundogan missing their best chance to take the lead after Phil Foden’s equaliser.

It says a lot that City keeper Ederson was much busier than Brentford counterpart David Raya as City concluded this part of the Premier League season in dismal fashion.