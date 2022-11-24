O﻿nly two teams have completed more passes in the Premier League this season than Leicester City.

I﻿n a statistical breakdown, the club revealed, external its players played 7,559 before the World Cup break. Only Manchester City (9,550) and Liverpool (8,454) passed the ball more.

J﻿ames Justin has played the most passes for the Foxes, who proudly sit top of the Premier League charts for goals scored from outside the box, on nine.

