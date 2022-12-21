'The only problem with emotion is when there's no respect'
Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders has had his say on a move by Liverpool and Manchester City to state they will deal with unacceptable behaviour at Thursday's Carabao Cup tie.
💬 “With rivalry comes emotion & that’s good because we need emotions from the stands, from our players….The only problem with emotion is when there’s no respect, it becomes really harmful & that can’t happen.”— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) December 21, 2022
🗣️ Pep Lijnders on the open letter released by #LFC & #ManCity pic.twitter.com/Z0W10XUfGr
