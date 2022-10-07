Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says he is finding a balance with how much of his ethos to implement in his early days in the job.

The 43-year-old Italian succeeded Graham Potter and earned a 3-3 draw at Liverpool in his opening game.

De Zerbi says his side will always show “courage and braveness” in their style of play.

"I want my team playing to make the game with personality and the right mentality to build the right condition to win the game," he said.

"It is a difficult moment for a lot of things - for the language, for the new staff, the new team, for the new ideas.

"I would like to put more ideas in - I don't want to change that much, but of course I want to put my hand [on the squad].

"If [owner] Tony Bloom and [chief executive] Paul Barber have chosen me, it means they want to see the team playing with my idea of football.

"You have to deal with not changing too much, but also know how to put my ideas on top."