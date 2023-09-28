'I only wanted Man Utd' - Amrabat on 'dream' move

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat admits it was a difficult summer but he only ever wanted to secure a "dream" move to Old Trafford.

Amrabat, 27, joined the Red Devils from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day on an initial loan.

The Morocco midfielder had been linked with a number of clubs after impressing at the World Cup in Qatar and was training alone at the Italian club.

Asked if it had been a frustrating time as he waited for the move, he said: "Yes, of course. After the last game with the club, it was the Conference League final with West Ham, from that moment the window started for me, a lot of clubs, a lot of speaking, talking, but for me it was clear I wanted Manchester United.

"They were long, long months for me, very difficult months for me, but in the end it was nice on the last day that I signed here and that I’m here is now the most important."

Amrabat added that playing at the Theatre of Dreams was a childhood ambition achieved, after being described as a "warrior" by new boss Erik ten Hag.

"It was fantastic, it was a dream of mine, since I was a child I worked for this every day, to be here is a dream, it’s fantastic," added Amrabat.

"When I make a step on the pitch, for me it’s normal that you give everything, that you fight for every metre and give your all for the team. Of course you can make technical mistakes, everyone can have a bad game, but the most important is you fight for the badge, for the club, and that’s the minimum you can do. That’s normal and that’s what I try always.

"The manager knows me very well. A long time, maybe five, maybe seven years ago, we worked together [at Utrecht]. I know what he wants and I try to do that."