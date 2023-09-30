St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Scotland: "A terrific defensive performance. Great defending. I thought we were good at times, really organised, really solid. We showed great character again to come back into the game and remain undefeated.

"Kilmarnock have proved against the top sides here that they can beat them and cause them real, real problems.

"So, this is a brilliant result for us, a superb result for us - a really gritty, strong performance for us. It keeps us in second place as well.

"So, I'm delighted with the performance, delighted with the quality at times but more importantly the organisation and the discipline. We're delighted with a point."