Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone: Your views

Peter: Poor selection costing us dearly. We cannot expect to create goals with neither Abada nor Hatate in team. Two of the few creative players we have and both struggling to get a start. Why?

Jon: Style of play all wrong. Why bring back this style when it didn't work the first time around?

Tommy: I think it is blatantly obvious that the players don’t want to play Rodgers' boring side to side boring negative football after playing free flowing entertaining football for two years. Look at Kyogo, a player that scored 30-odd goals last season playing on the shoulder of the last defender. Rodgers has him dropping deep!!!! Absolutely astonishing!!

Santino: We won the treble last season playing a specific style of football. Brendan has come in and, for reasons unknown, has decided that we need to play in a different way. We're clearly struggling to break teams down. Why is John Kennedy not getting his laptop out and saying to Brendan that we need to go back to how we were playing last season?