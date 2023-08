Fulham have signed Belgium international full-back Timothy Castagne from Championship club Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Castagne said: "I feel very good. It's been a long transfer window, but finally I'm here and I'm happy to be here.

"It’s a big relief. I've talked to the manager and I just can't wait to start training and playing."

Get Fulham news and analysis direct to your device