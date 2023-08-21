We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Aston Villa and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Reg: Last week the injury to Tyrone left our defence all over the place, today there was confidence and togetherness. Everton are not the best team we will meet but I think we have a squad that can take on and beat any team in the Premier League.

David: 4-0 flatters us in terms of effort and intensity. Everton’s poor defending gifted us goals. There would have been more there if we’d attacked with purpose more often, instead of complacently strolling through boring ‘keep-ball’ practice at the back, especially when we so often lost the ball and played ourselves into trouble.

Terry: Played well and dominated a game sadly disrupted by several injuries to players on both sides. Game fizzled out as a spectacle in the last 20 mins as Villa cruised. Everton look to be in big trouble again this season.

Nick Solid and creative performance against a side who look like they are going to struggle again. Drifted off the pace for a couple of spells but hard to complain. Gutted to see Coutinho go down with what looks another injury. Whether he's leaving or staying that's more bad news for Emery.

Everton fans

Gerald: Absolutely woeful, Patterson tried hard but as for the rest, they need to take a long, hard look at themselves. Shameful effort, there has to be more quality than what we've seen today. I am gutted and I hope the players feel the same.

Peter: Absolutely diabolical. No heart, no skill, not fit to pull the jersey on. Championship here we come.

Simon: Much is made of a lack of goalscorers, but Everton's midfield is absolutely woeful. Onana is a disgrace, Gana too slow and not physical enough, Iwobi not good enough and the same applies to Doucoure. If the engine room does not set the tone then everything is laboured and predictable. I will give Dyche until the end of September.

Bob: I am completely at a loss how a huge club like Everton have been allowed to sink so low. I have supported them for 45 years, but I can’t remember such dire times. We must blame the club's top management for years. It is fine to go for a new stadium, but it won’t be fine if we are playing in lower leagues there.