'Hearts show grit and resilience to progress in Europe'

Greg Playfair, Oor Wee Chat podcast, external

If you had told me after 10 minutes of the second leg against Rosenberg last week that Hearts would go on to progress in both Europe and the Viaplay Cup, scoring 7 goals in the process, I’d have confronted you with the same shock that a tourist ambling on Princes Street has when hearing the One O’clock Gun go off from Edinburgh Castle.

After surviving a rocky opening period, Hearts showed grit and resilience to progress to the Conference League play-off and set up a tantalising tie with PAOK of Greece.

Cammy Devlin answered my criticism from last week by turning in arguably the best performance of his Hearts’ career to date, netting two goals including the stoppage-time winner to send us through. I thought he enhanced his performance by doing the basics spot on and kept it simple, even when the raucous Hearts crowd urged him to try and play the audacious pass at times.

The home crowd were treated to a memorable night in the capital as Devlin’s deflected attempt on goal send the Norwegians home and Jambos onto Skyscanner to search for flights to Thessaloniki.

Thankfully, we were able to avoid being the latest League Cup scalp as Hearts downed Partick Thistle fairly comfortably 4-0 in last Sunday’s tie. It was great to see new signings Kenneth Vargas, Calem Nieuwenhof and recent arrival Odel Offiah get their first starts in maroon at Tynecastle as well as Kyosuke Tagawa net his first Hearts goal alongside Offiah.

I genuinely can’t recall the last time we had such a strong depth in the squad, especially when you consider long term absentees Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon are to still return and we’ve got a plethora of academy prospects to call upon from our B Team, should we require.

Steven Naismith said himself that squad rotation is going to be key in the next two weeks and likely for the rest of the season, as we cast our eyes towards that crucial clash with PAOK.

Make no mistake, PAOK are a strong outfit with a solid European pedigree. They have a team littered with veteran internationals complemented by Greek and international starlets under 30, with pace in abundance going forwards.

We should be going into the game talking up our strengths however, and captain Lawrence Shankland is perhaps the jewel in our attacking crown. Shankland has netted four goals from five games despite a murmuring of rumours that he may move away from EH11 before the transfer window closes.

I have no doubt that he will be primed and ready for Thursday regardless, and as long as we are able to keep the tie alive come the full-time whistle, we have a chance to progress into the financially rewarding group stages.