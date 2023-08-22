Transfer news: Paqueta deal collapses

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Jeremy Doku over a long-term deal having had a package worth 60m euros (£51.3m) accepted by Rennes for the Belgium winger, 21. (Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham had agreed an £85m deal in principle with Manchester City to sell Lucas Paqueta before the transfer collapsed as a result of the Brazil midfielder, 25, being investigated for potential betting rule breaches. (Mail)

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have both shown interest in signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, from Manchester City. (90min)

Manchester City are close to agreeing new contracts with Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 29, and England right-back Kyle Walker, 33. (ESPN)

