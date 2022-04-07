'Doherty is a good example for everyone'

Antonio Conte has praised the progress made by Matt Doherty in recent weeks.

Before the Italian arrived at the club, Doherty's only 90 minutes came in Spurs' Europa Conference League play-offs against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

But the right-back has become a regular starter under Conte, which he says is testament to his attitude.

"Matthew is the typical player that is showing a big improvement," said Conte.

"If you remember at the start he didn't play a lot with me because at that moment I think he didn't deserve to play. Then he worked very hard.

"He is a really good guy and in every training session you see the desire and the will to improve himself.

"He has a great mentality, many times when players don't play a lot they go down mentally. Instead he has shown me to be strong and shown me 'I do what you want, I am going to improve and when I am ready I want to play'.

"He has shown me that not with talking, but with attitude and behaviour. He is playing very well and with great confidence and I am very happy for him. It's a good example for everyone."