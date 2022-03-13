BBC Sport

Southampton v Watford: Confirmed team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has made two changes following the Saints' 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United.

Tino Livramento, who is not in the squad, is replaced by Romain Perraud in defence, while Will Smallbone comes in for the benched Armando Broja.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Smallbone, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Adams.

There are three changes for Watford after their 4-0 loss at Wolves.

Roy Hodgson hands starts to Christian Kabasele, Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka.

Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley and Josh King drop to the bench.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Pedro, Dennis, Hernandez.