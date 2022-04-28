Leicester 1-1 Roma: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport: "I thought we played ever so well, really dominated the game, very pleased with the performance.

"You want to start well, bring your tempo and intensity into the game. The only thing missing was the final bit of quality in the final third.

"We really worked them and opened up the space as well - the (Roma) back line of five, midfield in front of that - some of our play was excellent, it was just that final pass or combination play to get us in.

"We have come through a couple of legs against two outstanding teams - we were really good in our game and that gives us great confidence going into the second leg."