Man Utd v Chelsea: Confirmed team news
Marcus Rashford starts for injury-hit Manchester United in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Jadon Sancho (tonsillitis) and Harry Maguire (knee) miss out.
Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.
Subs: Bailly, Jones, Mata, Heaton, Henderson, Mejri, Shoretire, Garnacho, Fernandez.
Antonio Rudiger and Reece James start for Chelsea after recovering from injuries.
Rudiger, who will leave the Blues at the end of this season, had a groin problem while James has recovered from a hamstring injury.
Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable because of illness and injury respectively.
Chelsea XI: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Havertz.
Subs: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kennedy, Sarr.