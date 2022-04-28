Man Utd v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James start for Chelsea after recovering from injuries.

Rudiger, who will leave the Blues at the end of this season, had a groin problem while James has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable because of illness and injury respectively.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kennedy, Sarr.