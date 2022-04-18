Man City 2-3 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

  • Liverpool have reached the FA Cup final for a 15th time, and their first since 2012. Only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) have reached the competition’s showpiece more times.

  • Manchester City are only the second side to be eliminated at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup in three consecutive seasons, after Manchester United from 1963-64 to 1965-66.

  • Jurgen Klopp's side have scored 19 goals from corners this season, the most of any Premier League side, with Ibrahima Konate scoring the past three.

  • City conceded three first-half goals for the first time since April 2018 - which was also against Liverpool, in the Champions League.