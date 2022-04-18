Liverpool have reached the FA Cup final for a 15th time, and their first since 2012. Only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) have reached the competition’s showpiece more times.

Manchester City are only the second side to be eliminated at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup in three consecutive seasons, after Manchester United from 1963-64 to 1965-66.

Jurgen Klopp's side have scored 19 goals from corners this season, the most of any Premier League side, with Ibrahima Konate scoring the past three.