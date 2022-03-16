Arsenal v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that started their 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend.

Mohamed Salah, who suffered a foot injury against the Seagulls drops down to the bench with Naby Keita as Thiago and Diogo Jota both start.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is fit again and makes the bench but Konstantinos Tsimikas and James Milner are both out with illness.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino