Hibs with one eye on other results

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney tells BBC Scotland that his backroom team will be keeping an aye on results elsewhere as Hibs try to make the top six.

"It can alter decisions, of course, and what is needed to make the top six," he says. "We're prepared for what might need to happen.

"I've been involved in many big games over the last 20 games or so and this are what we work for.

"We need to beat Hearts in terms of fight and physicality, but we're also going to have to play."

Follow live Scottish Premiership action