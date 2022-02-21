BBC Sport

'He's in the spotlight and we'll protect him'

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Thomas Tuchel has said Chelsea will "protect" Romelu Lukaku, after the striker's display at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lukaku only touched the ball seven times - the lowest number any player has managed in a 90-minute Premier League appearance since at least 2003.

However, Tuchel, who is preparing his side to host Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, said: "Of course it's not what we want and what Romelu wants, but it's also not the time to laugh about him and make jokes.

"There is a history of strikers struggling at Chelsea, so it may not be the easiest place in the world for strikers.

"We demand a lot of them in terms of defending. We want to be a physical, hard-working group that wants to play a physical game as well as a skilful game. Romelu will always be part of the solution.

"He's in the spotlight and we'll protect him."