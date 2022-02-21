Thomas Tuchel has said Chelsea will "protect" Romelu Lukaku, after the striker's display at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lukaku only touched the ball seven times - the lowest number any player has managed in a 90-minute Premier League appearance since at least 2003.

However, Tuchel, who is preparing his side to host Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, said: "Of course it's not what we want and what Romelu wants, but it's also not the time to laugh about him and make jokes.

"There is a history of strikers struggling at Chelsea, so it may not be the easiest place in the world for strikers.

"We demand a lot of them in terms of defending. We want to be a physical, hard-working group that wants to play a physical game as well as a skilful game. Romelu will always be part of the solution.

"He's in the spotlight and we'll protect him."