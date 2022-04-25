Burnley 1-0 Wolves: Pick of the stats
- Published
Burnley have won three home Premier League games in a row for the first time since a run of five between December 2016 and January 2017, and is the same number of victories as they managed across the 26 games beforehand.
Wolves have now suffered more defeats in their past five away Premier League games (4) than they had in their first 12 on the road this season (W7 D2 L3).
50% of Matej Vydra’s eight Premier League goals for Burnley have been the winning goal (4), three of which have ended by the same 1-0 scoreline.
When holding at least 60% possession, Wolves have lost half of their eight Premier League games in 2021-22 (W3 D1 L4), failing to beat opponents Burnley this season despite averaging more of the ball against the Clarets than against any other side this term.