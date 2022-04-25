Burnley 1-0 Wolves: Pick of the stats

  • Burnley have won three home Premier League games in a row for the first time since a run of five between December 2016 and January 2017, and is the same number of victories as they managed across the 26 games beforehand.

  • Wolves have now suffered more defeats in their past five away Premier League games (4) than they had in their first 12 on the road this season (W7 D2 L3).

  • 50% of Matej Vydra’s eight Premier League goals for Burnley have been the winning goal (4), three of which have ended by the same 1-0 scoreline.

  • When holding at least 60% possession, Wolves have lost half of their eight Premier League games in 2021-22 (W3 D1 L4), failing to beat opponents Burnley this season despite averaging more of the ball against the Clarets than against any other side this term.