Burnley 1-0 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Burnley have won three home Premier League games in a row for the first time since a run of five between December 2016 and January 2017, and is the same number of victories as they managed across the 26 games beforehand.

Wolves have now suffered more defeats in their past five away Premier League games (4) than they had in their first 12 on the road this season (W7 D2 L3).

50% of Matej Vydra’s eight Premier League goals for Burnley have been the winning goal (4), three of which have ended by the same 1-0 scoreline.