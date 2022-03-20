Leicester 2-1 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: “I think we were the better team in the second half and on a day when it dropped for us we could have got a point.

"We played Leicester two times and three of their goals were top corner, worldies. We need a little bit of margins not to go their way. Leicester were the better side in the first half. We weren’t aggressive or brave enough to push forward.”

On what he said to Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel afterwards: “I just said what are you doing, don’t be that good.”

On their fightback: “I didn’t expect anything else from this group of players. They have a fantastic mentality. They work so hard. That’s why we’re still in all the games. In so many games we don’t get anything easy. We play well enough to score more.

“We need to keep going and take that second-half performance forwards."

On Leicester's goals: “I knew Maddison could do it – and Tielemans earlier this season. Maybe not Castagne but fair play to him.”

On Christian Eriksen not being available after Covid: “Not quite right. You need two negative tests and a medical test. Hopefully he can travel with the national team.”