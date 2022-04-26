Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

As James Ward-Prowse raced towards the Amex Stadium away end after scoring his and Southampton’s second against Brighton, there was only one thing in his thoughts.

Usually going straight to the golf swing, the England international held back his trademark celebration to dedicate his equaliser to Tino Livramento, who suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the game.

Brought in from Chelsea at the start of the season, his debut campaign in senior football may now be over, but the full-back can look fondly upon a successful first season in the Premier League.

Winning the Blues' Academy Player of the Year in 2021, with stars such as Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Reece James, and Conor Gallagher all earning the same accolade in the past, expectations were high when the transfer was completed.

Livramento prospering under Ralph Hasenhuttl was thought to be a long-term goal, however, the 19-year-old has instead made an immediate impact.

Thrown into the starting line-up on the opening day of the season, having played just 45 minutes in pre-season, the England Under-21 international has been one of the league’s most exciting prospects.

Flying before his mid-season injury, when another knee problem broke his run of 18 consecutive league starts (the best run to begin a season for a teenager in 15 years, external), Livramento was linked with an immediate return to Chelsea as well as rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with Southampton sure to make a big profit on their investment.