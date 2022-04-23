Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the 0-0 draw at Leicester: "We came here to win the game and on chances we could have done that. It is a tough game here; they are well coached and a clean sheet was the least we deserved. We'll take a positive point away, and that is a good base for the next two games.

"I thought Ollie Watkins was fantastic second half; he did lots of running and gave the Leicester defence a tough time. All that was missing today was a goal, but the chances keep coming so a goal will come. We had some good play and overall, probably shaded the chances."