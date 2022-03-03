Everton v Boreham Wood: Team news

Defender Vitalii Mykolenko is in the right frame of mind to start Everton's FA Cup tie against Boreham Wood after the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine, says boss Frank Lampard.

Mykolenko will start Thursday's match at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out injured, while January signings Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi are cup-tied.

Boreham Wood hope captain Mark Ricketts and Kane Smith will be available to play some part after injury.

Defender Jamal Fyfield is less likely to feature after a hamstring injury.

It's time to pick your Toffees XI to face Boreham Wood