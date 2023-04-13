Following the Champions League quarter-final first leg results, Manchester City have taken a big lead in Opta's predictions for the winner of the tournament.

The supercomputer calculates a team's percentage chance of lifting the trophy and, following their 3-0 demolition of Bayern Munich on Tuesday, City currently sit top with a 45.4% chance.

It is a less encouraging picture for Chelsea following their 2-0 away defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday, with that result leaving them second from bottom with a 0.8% chance of winning the trophy for a third time.

The Opta supercomputer also predicts the chances of progression to the semi-finals and gives City a 96.1% chance to meet Real Madrid or Chelsea in the next round.

Chelsea, however, have a less hopeful 10.5% chance of meeting either City or Bayern Munich for a place in the final.