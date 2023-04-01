Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham: What Silva said

Fulham boss Marco Silva to BBC MOTD: "It was a completely different [game in the second half] and difficult to take. We were so clearly the better team in the first half. It was a very good performance and a very good goal we scored.

"I think we had a little bit [of a] lack of a killer instinct in the second half because we were so much the better team. We should have created more chances, we had the spaces and were able to play in the areas we wanted to play.

"I told the players at half-time the reaction will come for sure. They will bring on [Marcus] Tavernier and [Ryan] Christie.

"I expected that. And second half without reason to be honest, I know it was a great goal from Tavernier but still we started the second half completely switched off. There is no reason for that.

"It gave them the belief that they could match us and go for the game. We lost the confidence and conceded the goal, it was a clear sloppy moment from ourselves and we were punished by that.

"It was a strong reaction from them and of course, we lost control of the game."

On Bournemouth's second goal: "We switched off completely, we were punished by that, it was sloppy."