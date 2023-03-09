Borussia Dortmund will not move from their 150m euro (£133m) valuation of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. (90min), external

The Reds are growing in confidence that they will win the race to sign Bellingham but their hopes of doing so likely rest on their bid to secure Champions League football. (Mail), external

Liverpool are also leading the race to sign England international Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea and Portugal's Matheus Nunes, 24, from Wolves as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his midfield. (Mail), external

