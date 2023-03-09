Cesc Fabregas says Jose Mourinho wanted him to be "the leader" in the Chelsea team when he joined the Blues in 2014.

The 35-year-old spent four full seasons at Stamford Bridge, after joining from Barcelona, winning every domestic trophy.

"I had a few options and one of them was Chelsea. I had a chat with Jose Mourinho he showed me the team, he told me nice things and that he wanted me to be the leader of that team," Fabregas told Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast.

"It just felt right and on top of that it was London which for me is further than a second home, it is very close to my home.

"In that team they had a lot of quality with a lot of defensive quality in the midfield. They were missing a little bit of creativity in the middle of the park and that is what Jose wanted me to bring to the team. That connection between the defence and attackers.

"It worked out really well, it was five great years filled with two Premier Leagues, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

"The only thing with Chelsea in those years is that we had a better team to do well in the Champions League but we didn’t. We competed well against Barcelona and PSG but we were falling short one way or another."

