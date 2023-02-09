Celtic v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

pick of the statsSNS

  • Celtic are unbeaten in 21 domestic matches since a 2-0 league defeat away to St Mirren in September.

  • The Buddies are also the last Scottish team to win at Celtic Park, having secured a 2-1 victory in January 2021. Celtic's home run without a domestic loss since then stands at 43 games.

  • St Mirren are bidding to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive season and have lifted the trophy three times, most recently in 1987.

  • Celtic's are the most successful team in Scottish Cup history, with the last of their 40 wins coming in 2020.

  • The sides last met in the Scottish Cup in 2017, with Celtic coming from behind to win 4-1 and advance to the semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.