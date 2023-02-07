C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

As someone once said: “You weren’t expecting that, were you?"

It wasn’t just the result, though - it was the performance. We went up against an Aston Villa side, revitalised since Unai Emery took over, and we matched them. We even took a victory off a ‘top-11’ side for the first time this season.

Yes, they had 19 shots and we only had 9, but look what we did with ours.

I must admit that while the starting line-up was almost spot on to what I wanted, it was miles away from what I ever expected Brendan Rodgers to pick. All three new signings starting? No defensive midfielder and Kelechi Iheanacho in the team. His normal reward for scoring is to be dropped for the next game.

It looks like we got our transfer window spot on, and for Rodgers there can be no hiding place for him now.

He got his wish for new players, for the positions he wanted and he took a gamble and played an exciting formation, which won us the game.

One swallow does not make a summer but also, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

And yes it was like watching Brazil!